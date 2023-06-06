Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $217.41

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

