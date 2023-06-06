RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $277.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.06.

Several analysts have commented on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

