Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$238.55

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$238.55.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$250.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$250.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$228.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$217.81.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of C$864.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.988287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.