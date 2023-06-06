Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

