Contrasting Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Near Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 10.01% 16.25% 12.69% Near Intelligence N/A N/A -29.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and Near Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Near Intelligence 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Scienjoy presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 967.93%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Near Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Near Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Near Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.51 $28.03 million $0.73 5.26 Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.14 $5.03 million N/A N/A

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Near Intelligence.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Near Intelligence has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Near Intelligence on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Near Intelligence

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.

