Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) vs. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Head to Head Contrast

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55% Formula Systems (1985) 3.13% 6.92% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.34 $17.44 million N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) $2.57 billion 0.40 $81.39 million $5.22 12.99

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Volatility & Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Symbolic Logic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

