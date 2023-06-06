Contrasting Iveda Solutions (IVDA) & Its Peers

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Iveda Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -50.12% -44.72% -32.35% Iveda Solutions Competitors -29.47% -108.81% -12.51%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $4.47 million -$3.35 million -5.09 Iveda Solutions Competitors $1.94 billion $229.18 million 6.39

This table compares Iveda Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Iveda Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Iveda Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iveda Solutions Competitors 1944 12800 26050 607 2.61

Iveda Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Iveda Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Iveda Solutions competitors beat Iveda Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.