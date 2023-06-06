Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

RAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 588,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 333,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 588,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $606,431.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,061.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.