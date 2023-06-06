Head to Head Review: Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) and Its Competitors

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 703 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.35% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxus Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.44%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -533.25 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.30

Oxus Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

