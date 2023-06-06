Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CAE stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CAE by 845.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 336.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

