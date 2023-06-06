CAE Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.56.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.35. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$34.81. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

