FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Marathon Gold Stock Performance
TSE MOZ opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 5.11. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$316.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.48.
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
