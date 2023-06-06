SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.89). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

