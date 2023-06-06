Reviewing Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 14,908.88 -$4.63 million N/A N/A 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($0.76) -4.55

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlas Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 347.98%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09% 5E Advanced Materials N/A -63.83% -40.24%

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.