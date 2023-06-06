Analyzing Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Granite Construction and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 1 0 0 0 1.00 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Granite Construction presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Southland has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Granite Construction.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 2.86% 8.97% 3.87% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Construction and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Granite Construction and Southland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $3.30 billion 0.51 $83.30 million $1.76 21.97 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Granite Construction shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Granite Construction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Southland on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public. It also focuses on water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies. The company also constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar, and power projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates and asphalt for internal use, as well as for sale to third parties. In addition, it offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities, and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of tr

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

