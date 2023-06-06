Head-To-Head Contrast: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) versus Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -227.86% -50.85% -23.22% Avenue Therapeutics N/A -1,988.73% -196.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 4 12 0 2.75 Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arvinas and Avenue Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arvinas presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 190.86%. Given Arvinas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Arvinas has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arvinas and Avenue Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $131.40 million 9.41 -$282.50 million ($5.66) -4.09 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.55 million ($1.04) -1.08

Avenue Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arvinas beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in Bay Harbor Islands, FL.

