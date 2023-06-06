Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $47.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.