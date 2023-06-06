Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $62.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper
In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper
Southern Copper Price Performance
Shares of SCCO opened at $70.49 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.
Southern Copper Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.
Southern Copper Company Profile
Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.