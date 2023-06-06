Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $62.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $93,254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $70.49 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

