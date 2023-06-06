Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) PT at $35.60

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.