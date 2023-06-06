Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $46.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

