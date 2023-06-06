Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,547.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.66).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.55) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.93) to GBX 2,840 ($35.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.82) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.94) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,581 ($32.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,565.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,463.52. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,064 ($25.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735 ($34.00). The company has a market cap of £49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,001.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

