Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,547.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.66).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.55) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.93) to GBX 2,840 ($35.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.82) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.94) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,581 ($32.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,565.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,463.52. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,064 ($25.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735 ($34.00). The company has a market cap of £49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,001.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

