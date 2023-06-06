Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $52.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after buying an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

