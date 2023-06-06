Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $52.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.90.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of HP stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
