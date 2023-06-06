First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First American Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE FAF opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

