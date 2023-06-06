Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.77.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALV opened at $85.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.