Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

