Zacks Research Comments on EQT Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
EQT Stock Performance
NYSE:EQT opened at $36.04 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.
EQT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in EQT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
