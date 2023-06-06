Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $14.05 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$99.37 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$76.72 and a 1-year high of C$120.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

