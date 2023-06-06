HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Emeren Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SOL opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Emeren Group by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.