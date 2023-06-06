NRG Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report released on Friday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $8.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 233.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

