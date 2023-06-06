Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,707,362 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,853. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 998,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,601. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

