Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

CURV stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

