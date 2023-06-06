Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE JWN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

