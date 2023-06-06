Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Issued By William Blair

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for BOX in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 221.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

