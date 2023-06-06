Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a report released on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $31.02 on Monday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.