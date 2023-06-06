Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $202.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $287.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $683,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

