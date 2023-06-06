Head-To-Head Contrast: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) vs. Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cirrus Logic and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 8 0 2.70 Qorvo 2 14 7 0 2.22

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $108.78, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Qorvo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.21 $176.70 million $3.07 24.97 Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.65 $103.15 million $0.92 104.24

Cirrus Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qorvo. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 9.31% 18.07% 14.10% Qorvo 2.89% 12.53% 7.35%

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Qorvo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies RF and power management solutions for infrastructure, defense and aerospace, automotive power, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring multiple technologies such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company was formed following the merger of RF Micro Devices, founded in 1991, and TriQuint Semiconductor, incorporate

