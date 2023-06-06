Barrick Gold (GOLD) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 74.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 286.33 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.85 billion -$22.51 million 8.25

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -26.36% -8.04% -3.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 649 2974 3793 82 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 95.44%. Given Barrick Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

