FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Owl Rock Capital Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,100,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 333,104 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,174,000. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,824,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 145,648 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,282,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,618,000 after purchasing an additional 294,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

