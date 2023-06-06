Brokers Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.05). The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,043 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

