FY2024 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AZN opened at $73.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

