DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

