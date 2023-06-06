Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of Dowlais Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

