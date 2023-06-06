Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Caleres, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caleres Stock Up 1.6 %

CAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Caleres stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

