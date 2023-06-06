Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.60 on Monday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

