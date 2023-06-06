Zacks Research Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.