Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 222.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 174,013 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

