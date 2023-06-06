Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered by William Blair

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below Trading Up 1.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $184.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Five Below by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $4,332,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

