Autoliv, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Autoliv Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

ALV stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autoliv by 12.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,248,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.