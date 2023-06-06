Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifecore Biomedical in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Separately, Stephens lowered Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $253.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.