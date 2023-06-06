Salesforce, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $209.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,612. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.